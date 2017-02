آن هاثاواي لطفلةٍ سورية: صلواتي تذهب لهؤلاء.. وعلينا استيعاب من تدمرت حياتهم

I wasn't planning on coming back so soon, but this moment cannot be met with silence. America is great when she is allowed to be herself- a country powerful enough to accept and absorb those who's lives have been broken by circumstances beyond their control, a beacon of hope in a world ravaged by war, sorrow and destruction ALL WHILE she keeps her own citizens safe. We must continue our tradition of welcoming those in need. If we are not that, we are nothing. My prayers go straight to the heart of the fearful- I am sorry you are scared. We must continue to stand together with love. (​If you'd like to take action, support @aclu_nationwide and @doctorswithoutborders.) @nytimes

