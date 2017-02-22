To the attention of Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

Paris, 20/02/2017

To the attention of Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The photographic evidence made public in August 2013, known as the Caesar file, documenting the systematic assassination of 7600 victims in the prisons of the Syrian regime, should have sufficed to condemn of Bachar Al Assad for crimes against humanity.

It is now three and a half years since world opinion was informed of the Caesar file, but the murders continue in the prisons of the Syrian regime, which remain inaccessible to human rights associations and official international observers.

In February 2017, Amnesty International published a new report confirming that thousands of prisoners were tortured or starved to death in the prison of Sednaya, proving once again the perpetration of a cruel and violent genocide. Yet, the international community continues to recognize the legitimacy of this regime which assassinates its own people in the name of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The detainees in Syrian prisons cannot speak for themselves. It is our responsiblilty as Syrian intellectuals to give voice to their suffering and it is your responsibility to humanity to put an end to the extreme violence of this savage regime.

Given these facts, we the undersigned, sollicit your urgent intervention as Secretary-General of the United Nations and entreat you:

To publicly condemn all those responsable for these crimes in the prisons of Syria,

To request that the Security Council order the definitive closure of the Sednaya prison where these crimes are taking place, and to ensure that they are judged by the International Court of Justice.

To act urgently to save the surviving detainees and protect them from the tragic fate which caused the death of their fellow prisoners in Sednaya.

أوائل الموقعين بحسب الترتيب الأبجدي:

First signatures

Abazeid Amer, Film Director

Abbas Hassan, Researcher

Abdelwahab Alaa, Doctor

Ahmad Khuder, Painter

Al Arabi Ahmad, Writer

Al Azmeh Jaber, Photographer

Al Barqawi Ahmad, Professor

Al Beik Ammar, Film Director

Al Boukai Bassam, Doctor

Al Dada Ziad, engineer

Al Drajy Yadan, ( SNGO ) Chairman

Al Ido Atteie Al Mohamad, Professor

Al Jarrah Nouri, Poet

Al Jebai Ghassan, Writer and Theater Director

Al Kadry Marwan, Teacher

Al Khani Khaled, Painter

AL Kilani Almoutassim, Legal Expert

Al Kuwatli Bassam, RMTeam

Al Kwatli Amer, Resources & Peace Initiative‎

Al Masri Maram, Poet

Al Mefleh Ghassan, Journalist

Al Mokdad Anas, Archaeologist

Al Mokdad Eyas , Dancer

Al Mraweh Hussam, economist

Al Nabhan Hareth, Ingineer

Al Rashi Mohamam, Actress

Al Roumi Meyar, Film Director

Al Roumi Mohamad, Photographer

Al Sakal Zakaria, director of German-Arabic Center – Bayt Al Scham

Al Saleh Firas, Designer

Al Saleh Hassan, Writer

Al Shamma, Critic

Al Zghayare Khouloud, Poet, Painter

Alabdalla Hala, Film Director

Alamal Ward, Ingineer

Alassaf Assaf , Writer

Alayed Abdulnaser, Writer

Alazmah Hazem, Poet

Alboukai Dia Edin, Archaeologist

Albukai Najah, Painter

Alhaj Abdulrahman, University Researcher

Alhaj Saleh Yassin, Writer

Alhalak Zina, Actress

Alhallak Sabah, Legal Expert

Ali Reem, actrice, réalisatrice, Accountant

Aljabin Ibrahim,Writer

Aljaramani Khaled, Musician

Aljaramani Mohanad, Musician

Alkadry Marwan, Television Producer

Alkak Mouta, Writer

Aloun Soumar, Professor

Alssaleh Hassan, Writer

ALwazeer Mohammed khir, Researcher

Amiralai Ismat, Graphic designer

Aouil Bassam, Psychologist

Arnaout Aicha, Poet

Asalia Nour, sculptress

Atassi Kinda, Pharmacist

Azzam Tammam, Visual Artist

Baaj Zakwan, président de Solidarity Organization for Syria

Bachour Louay, Syrian Christians for Peace

Badawia Nahed, Journalist

Barish Eilia Linda, Assyrian Democratic Organization

Bark Mirna, Syrian Christians for Peace

Barqawi Ahmad, Philosopher

Basha Fahad, Writer

Beirakdar Faraj, Poet

Belbul Nawar, Actress

Berro Mouhamad, Directeur de SADA ONG

Bonni Mamoun, Film Director

Chatta Hikmat, Architect

Chatti-Gautier Maria, Financial investment adviser

Cheikhmous Ali, Archaeologist

Choukaer Samih, Composer

Choukair Ramzi , Actor

Dabbah Nuha, Professor

Dawa Khaled, Sculptor

Dawli Karam, Assyrian Democratic Organization

Dimashki Issam, Mouvement de citoyenneté.

Edris Sakher, Journalist

El Masri Walid, Painter

Elia Fouad, Syrian Christians for Peace

Ezzat Hassan, Journalist

Fahd Abdullah, WAI

Ferzat Ali, cartoonist

Garman Shahrazad, Architect

Garman Waddah, Doctor

Ghalioun Burhan, Writer, Professor of sociology

Hadaya Samah, Writer

Hadia Omari, Researcher

Hadidi Subhi, Writer

Haidar Bassel, Researcher

Haj Husein Haifa, Artiste

Haji Golan, Journalist

Hamada Hussein, Juge

Hammody Faten, Journalist

Hawali Khaldoon, Tandem asile

Helou Fares, Actress, Survivors of prisons in Syria

Hijazi Annmar, Journalist

Hijazi Sulafa, Visual Artist

Hourani Fida, Doctor

Hussein Yamen, Poet

Ibrahim Jalal, Painter

Intabi Mustafa, Engineer

Issa Ibrahim, Legal Expert

Issa Rashed, Journalist

Jaara Bassam, Journalist

Jabakhanji Firas, Photographer, Painter

Jabri Léa, Legal Expert

Jalal Naissam, Musician

Jamal Karsli, Founder of the Germany political party FAKT

Jammoul Majid, Sculptor

Kaaf Ali, Visual artist

Kajdasz-Aouil Maria,Teacher

Kateb Ashraf, Musician

Katt Deeb, Teacher

Katt Mwafaq, Cartoonist

Kayali Majed, Writer

Khalaf Nabiel, Accountant

Khalil Shyar, Journalist

Khbieh Suad, Journalist

Khoury Haytham, Doctor

Khoury Marwan, Doctor , Syrian Christians for Peace

Kilo Michel, Writer

Kodmani Bassma, Researcher in political science

Kontar Firas, Legal Expert

Ktifan Abdelhakim, Actress

Kussaibi Nazih, Professor

Labbad Nour Eddin, Former Diplomat

Lahdo Said, Writer, Poet, Assyrian Democratic Organization

Mahmoud Rustm, Writer

Mardam bey Farouk Writer,

Mardini Bahieh, Journalist

Matar Samir, Journalist

Maurice Chabo, Union des coordinations assyriennes

Maxsaud Antoine, Doctor

Mobaied Samira, Researcher. Syrian Christians for Peace

Mohammad Hussam Eddin, Journalist

Mohammad Nanda, Actress

Mohammed Ossama, Film Director

Mohmmad Hala, Poet, Film Director

Moubayed Majd, Legal Expert

Moufeed Najem, Critic

Mourad Maria, Musician

Moushe Gabriel, President of Assyrian Democratic Organization

Moustafa Khalifé, Writer

Mustafa Imad, Writer

Nahar Hazem, Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies

Namer Guevara Photographer

Nasser Mohamad, Doctor

Nyrabia Orwa, Film Director

Omran Hala, Actress

Omran Noma, Singer

Rafia Koudmani, Art Curator

Rahmani Bachar, Journalist

Rahmoun Ali, Movement “Ma’an” Together for a free and democratic Syria

Rifai Mazen, Writer, Journalist

Rifai Rafif, Teacher, Painter

Saaid Jamal, Writer

Sabra George, Politician

Sahloul Najwa, Professor

Salman Muzaffar Photographer

Sattouf Michel, Writer and Politician

Sattouf Samir, Writer and Politician

Seifan Mey Seifan, Choreographer

Shaaban Nuha, Journalist

Shabo Rateb, Writer

Shahrour Omar, Engineer

Shaklab Muetaz, Association combattants pour la liberté et la paix

Soliman Nassiry Khaled, Writer, Poet, Journalist

Sudki Bakr, Journalist

Swaihat Yassine, Writer

Tabet Elen, Philologue

Taha Mohamad, Archaeologist

Takreti Khaled, Painter

Tayara Najati, Writer

Yamin Bahnan, Syrian Christians for Peace

Younadam Michel, Photographer

Youssef Bassam, Movement “Ma’an” Together for a free and democratic Syria

Zaour Kenda, Manager

Zraik Mowfak, Writer

Zreik khaldoun, Professor

Zreik Nada, Curator

و من المنظمات الموقعة بحسب الترتيب الأبجدي

Associations

Arab European Media Center

Association De La Maison De Palmyre

Caravan Culturelle Syrienne

Civilization Foundation

Combattants Pour La Liberté Et La Paix

Coordination De Paris Pour La Syrie

Femmes Pour La Démocratie

Journal Allsyrian

Le Réseau Asyrien Pour Les Droits De L’homme

Mouvement Assyrien Pour La Révolution, Suède

Movement “Ma’an” Together For A Free And Democratic Syria

Najoon

Organisation Démocratique Assyrienne

Scp Syrian Christians For Peace

Souria Houria

The Working Group For Syrian Detainees

The Assyrian Human Rights Network (Ahrn)

Union Des Coordinations Asyriennes

Wai Movement