To the attention of Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
Paris, 20/02/2017
The photographic evidence made public in August 2013, known as the Caesar file, documenting the systematic assassination of 7600 victims in the prisons of the Syrian regime, should have sufficed to condemn of Bachar Al Assad for crimes against humanity.
It is now three and a half years since world opinion was informed of the Caesar file, but the murders continue in the prisons of the Syrian regime, which remain inaccessible to human rights associations and official international observers.
In February 2017, Amnesty International published a new report confirming that thousands of prisoners were tortured or starved to death in the prison of Sednaya, proving once again the perpetration of a cruel and violent genocide. Yet, the international community continues to recognize the legitimacy of this regime which assassinates its own people in the name of the Syrian Arab Republic.
The detainees in Syrian prisons cannot speak for themselves. It is our responsiblilty as Syrian intellectuals to give voice to their suffering and it is your responsibility to humanity to put an end to the extreme violence of this savage regime.
Given these facts, we the undersigned, sollicit your urgent intervention as Secretary-General of the United Nations and entreat you:
- To publicly condemn all those responsable for these crimes in the prisons of Syria,
- To request that the Security Council order the definitive closure of the Sednaya prison where these crimes are taking place, and to ensure that they are judged by the International Court of Justice.
- To act urgently to save the surviving detainees and protect them from the tragic fate which caused the death of their fellow prisoners in Sednaya.
