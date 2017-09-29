Mechal Aladawi Beduinorosso: A LETTER TO YOU, MY FRIENDS ALL OVER THE WORLD

-Mechal Aladawi Beduinorosso

Wherever you are…in the Arab countries, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan or America.

There is no better way to address you than using the words ‘my friends’.

I’m writing to you in the aftermath of six years of this evil war engulfing my country, the once-beautiful Syria.

And I want to clarify some issues that you might have about the proxy wars launched on the land of this war-torn country.

Six years ago, the Syrian people have started a peaceful revolution.

Yes, peaceful and I am proud to say peaceful.

This revolution has been unavoidable after a period of fifty years of totalitarian dictatorship, during the time of which people have suffered a great deal of injustice, suppression and oppression.

Syrian people belong to an ancient civilization that dates back to thousands of years.

They have immense contributions to many human civilizations throughout all times of history.

If you have ever visited Syria, you would recognize that Syrians are kind, peaceful, hardworking and creative.

Unfortunately, Syria has a strategic location that attracts international attention and interest.

It is located on the crossroads of Africa, Europe and the Arab Gulf states.

Many significant routes of trade, energy transport pipelines, and electrical and communication lines pass through the geography of Syria.

For this and other reasons, the world tends to be divided in terms of the attitude towards the revolution of the Syrian people.

Many countries around the world take the side of the dictator so they can protect their vital interests that are historically linked to the interest of his regime.

Hence, this regime receives unconditional support from Russia and Iran.

These two countries have explored all avenues to present a popular revolution as a mixture of civil and sectarian wars.

Russia claims that it wants to protect the Christians in the East.

Iran claims that it wants to protect the Shiites in Syria. In fact, both countries work to preserve their commercial and

geopolitical interests granted to them by the Syrian dictator.

For such reasons, Iran and Russia have declared war on the revolting Syrian people.

As for terrorism and its unjustly-proclaimed links to Islam, I can assure you that all these terrorist organizations and militias are nothing but made by the Syrian and Iranian intelligence services.

These services have formed such militias to legitimize the killing of Syrians under the pretext of the war against terrorism.

As you may know, I’m a fifty years old Muslim. I can assure you that Islam allows no killing except for self-defense purpose.

All condemnable terrorist crimes that took place in Europe, America and elsewhere have nothing to do with Islam, even if their perpetrators claim to commit them in the name of Islam.

Of course, it is not my purpose here to defend Islam. What I want is to clarify the truth of these terrorist acts.

Any sane person would suspect that these crimes are committed by international intelligence services, in particular the Russians and Iranians.

For me, it is not a suspicion; it is a fact. You may ask, ‘So what are Russia and Iran after?’ In response, I can say that both Russia and Iran have huge interest in putting the European countries and their nations under pressure resulted from these attacks.

The Syrian people have never been in need of food or whatever aids from other countries.

Prior to war, communities of Syrians abroad were among the top class communities whenever they settle.

Syrians are known for being highly educated and widely knowledgeable.

Most of them are top class professionals like doctors and engineers.

But indeed the war made many Syrians in need of any help after most of them have lost everything in their country.

For most of them, Syrians now are starting a new life far away from their beloved country.

Ask any Syrian how he would prefer to earn their bread. He will tell you he will work day and night restlessly, so that he is able to lead a decent life without any help whatsoever.

However, some of those Syrians have not yet found an opportunity to work and live the life they deserve. Therefore, there will always be Syrians who are in drastic need of help. This crisis will continue unless and until such dictator would step down, and such horrendous war comes to an end. At such point, Syrians can go back to Syria to rebuild their homes which are now nothing but debris.

Thank you my friends for what you have done and what you will do for Syrians.

Thanks for your empathy and for your support.

Thank you great friends for spreading the word.

P.S.: This letter is not a request for sympathy or help of any kind whatsoever. It is to clarify issues that deemed to be significant.

Your friend : Mechal Aladawi Beduinorosso